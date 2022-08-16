Azure Power signs deal with Siemens Gamesa for wind turbines

Azure Power , a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, has announced that it has signed a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Siemens Gamesa , a global leader in wind technology.

Renewable energy transition

In a statement, Azure said that Siemens Gamesa will supply 96 units of its SG 3.6-145 onshore wind turbines, which will cater to an overall capacity of ~346MW wind projects. The turbine supply is expected to commence during Q2 CY 2023, it added.