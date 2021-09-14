Carbon Clean captures CO2 at Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur plant

India’s first carbon capture plant for a blast furnace has been successfully designed and commissioned for Tata Steel by Carbon Clean.

Carbon Clean’s technology is being demonstrated at Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur steel plant in India, capturing 5 tonnes of CO2 per day. The modular skid mounted unit captures CO2 directly from the blast furnace gas and makes it available for onsite reuse in a variety of applications. The depleted CO2 gas is then sent back to the gas network with an increased calorific value.

The 5 tonnes per day carbon capture plant along with its semi commercial use within the steel value chain, makes the Tata Steel Jamshedpur plant the first-of-its-kind in the world within the steel industry.

Aniruddha Sharma, CEO, Carbon Clean, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tata Steel on this breakthrough project. We are currently capturing 5 tonnes of CO2 per day at the plant, but following our successful demonstration, we plan to rapidly accelerate the number of carbon capture projects. Capturing CO2 from blast furnace gas will not only decarbonise the steel plants but will also create opportunities for Tata Steel to enter the hydrogen economy.”

Tata Steel is pursuing a goal to be the industry leader in sustainability by reducing its CO2 emissions intensity and freshwater consumption, developing sustainable supply chains, and contributing towards the future circular economy. The company is both seeking to reduce its carbon emissions as well as adopting carbon capture and utilisation to achieve its decarbonisation goal.

T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “In alignment with the Tata group’s pioneering values, we have taken this strategic step in our journey towards decarbonisation. We will continue our quest to remain an industry leader in sustainability by setting new benchmarks for a better tomorrow. For the sustainability of the steel industry globally and particularly in a growing country like India, it is essential that we find economical solutions for capturing and use of CO2 at scale. Leadership in mitigating emissions, accessing low-cost clean energy, and providing circular economy solutions will define our sector’s journey going forward.”

“The operational experience gathered from this 5 tonnes per day CO2 capture plant will give us the required data and confidence to establish larger carbon capture plants in future. As the next step, we aim to establish scaled up facilities of CO2 capture integrated with utilisation avenues.”

Last month Carbon Clean was selected by Green Power International, an independent renewable energy developer, to design and build a carbon capture plant with NTPC. When operational, the plant will capture 20 tonnes of CO2 a day (click here).

Earlier today, a Steeling for Net Zero report from Industry Tracker warns European steel will burn through emissions budget 15 years ahead of time unless new technologies are deployed within the next decade.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of 10 of the largest and most impactful steel companies, that account for 68% of primary steel production in Europe, including ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp and SSAB (click here).