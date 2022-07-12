Charge Amps launches solar-powered EV charging

Charge Amps has launched Green Charging enabling electric cars to be charged through solar power.

A Charge Amps Amp Guard intelligent smart feature, under its Cloud platform, can be accessed by single and multi-family homes as well as offices.



CEO Anders Bergtoft said electric car charging needs to be accessible, smart, sustainable and easy. "We are always working on ways to ensure that we are at the forefront of all four," he said.



“We feel confident that this will be a helpful and welcomed launch by existing and future Charge Amps customers."



Founded in 2012, Charge Amps develops intelligent charging stations, cables, and dedicated cloud software for use at home, in connection to commercial properties and offices and in public environments.

Since the launch of its first charging station, in 2015, Charge Amps has made over 115,000 charge points for customers in more than 15 markets.



Charge Amps charging stations are designed and made in Sweden and developed to be durable in all climates and harsh weather conditions, withstanding cold as well as hot temperatures.

The new Green Charging feature is available today to all Charge Amps users of the Charge Amps App free of charge.

In May Charge Amps entered into a global collaboration with Rexel Strategic Supplier Services (Rexel 3S), in which Charge Amps becomes one of Rexel’s strategic suppliers.

A month earlier it completed a directed share issue raising SEK150mn in investment from existing shareholders OK ekonomisk förening, Skellefteå Kraft, and Swedbank Robur and new investors including Concejo AB (publ), LMK, and Quinary Investment, raising total funding to SEK358mn.

New Freedonia Group analysis finds that expanding regulatory support for the adoption of EVs by governments worldwide will boost sales of these units through to 2026.

In particular, European nations have been global leaders in adopting target dates for the complete phaseout of sales of new ICE vehicles – including hybrids. Norway has the most ambitious target, aiming to reach 100% electric in new car sales by 2025, while several other European nations have set deadlines of 2030 or 2035.

The European Commission has also shown signals of potentially implementing an EU-wide phaseout date of 2035.