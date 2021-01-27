Coca-Cola European Partners pledges EV fleet by 2030

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has become the latest major supplier to join EV100, the global initiative that unites companies committed to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, as it strives for net zero GHG emissions by 2040.

CCEP has committed to switch all of its cars and vans to electric vehicles, or ultra-low emission vehicles where EVs are not viable by the end of the decade. Currently, only 5 percent of CCEP’s cars and vans are electric vehicles or plug-in-hybrid vehicles.

Through EV100, CCEP will work to transition all of the approximately 8,000 cars and vans in CCEP’s light vehicle fleet (under 3.5T); as well as half of the approximately 700 heavy goods vehicles (3.5T-7.5T) that are used in Belgium and Germany.

This will accelerate the work that has already been undertaken across a number of CCEP’s markets, for example the transition of over 50 percent of its sales fleet in Norway, Sweden and Germany to EV or Plug-in-Hybrid vehicles. CCEP will also support employees by offering workplace vehicle charging, and make it easy for employees to charge electric vehicles at home, at work and on-the-go.

Joe Franses, VP, Sustainability at CCEP said it marks an important milestone along CCEP’s journey to a low carbon business.

"We have made a commitment to reduce GHG emissions across our entire value chain by 30 percent by 2030 (versus 2019), and the transition to electric vehicles is crucial to achieving our 2040 net zero ambition. We are proud to use our voice to support EV100 in accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric transport the new normal by 2030.”

The EV group now stands at 101 members (click here), encompassing energy, transport, built environment and industry.

The Europe Electric Vehicle Market is expected to have a high annual growth rate of about 36 percent annually, especially in Germany and France, until 2024.