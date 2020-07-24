Article
Sustainability

Enel starts construction on solar energy plant in Texas

By Jonathan Campion
July 24, 2020
Enel Green Power is to build a solar and storage plant in the United States...

The Lily project is located near Dallas, and will include a 146MW solar facility and a 50MW battery storage system. Once completed, the site will generate over 360GWh of clean energy annually, while the storage capacity will be in the region of 75MWh.

The Lily project was created as a joint venture between subsidiaries of Sun Chase Power and MAP Energy - the company Red River Renewable Energy. 

The CEO of Enel Green Power, Antonio Cammisecra, commented that the project in Dallas will have a positive impact on the renewable energy sector beyond Texas: “This substantial commitment to deploy battery storage capacity underscores Enel's leadership in constructing innovative hybrid projects that will drive the ongoing decarbonisation of the power sector in the United States and around the world”. 

Mr Cammisecra also said that other companies operating in the solar energy space may look to Enel for inspiration: “The Lily solar plus storage project highlights the huge potential of renewable energy growth and represents the future of power generation, which will increasingly be made up by sustainable, flexible plants that provide zero-carbon electricity while boosting grid stability.”

