Envision Energy wins 2000MW India wind turbine order

Envision Energy has been awarded a 2,000MW wind turbine order in India. The 596 wind turbines, all manufactured in Envision's India factory, will be delivered by the end of 2023.

Envision will supply and commission its EN156/3.3 wind turbines for the projects. EN 156/3.3 has a 156m rotor - which it claims is the largest in the country - coupled with a 3.3MW generator and a hub height of 140m. This design is suited to maximise energy produced from the low wind regimes predominant in the country.

Envision invested US$25mn to establish its 1200MW-capacity nacelle and hub assembly plant at Pune in 2018. To meet the increased market demands, Envision will be ramping up to double the current capacity. Envision is also building a blade factory in India, which is expected to be completed by Q1 of 2023.

Envision's existing projects in India, the 198MW Khagashree wind farm and 35MW Kagvard wind farm equipped with EN-131/2.5MW wind turbines, have been in operation since May and October 2019 respectively. So far, these projects have generated more than 1.76bn kWh clean energy for the region.

India is aiming to achieve 500GW and 50% its energy requirement from renewable energy sources by 2030.

"With the growth of our wind and energy storage business, we are expecting to recruit more than 300 employees locally to meet the growing needs of the country as well as the newer markets of the Asia Pacific region," said R P V Prasad, Country Head - India Region.

Kane Xu, Managing Director of Envision India and Global Vice President, said it is adept in utilising digital technologies to maximize efficiency, save cost, and innovate. "In addition to wind power, we are also bringing our energy storage, digital, and other net-zero solutions to our customers, to help accelerate the energy transition, globally."

Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage system through Envision Energy and AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC.

In January it signed an MoU with Keppel Infrastructure Holdings and Impact Electrons Siam Co. to collaborate on the development and supply of low-carbon electricity, storage and intermittency management solutions, as well as pursue opportunities in ASEAN grid interconnectivity.



Wind energy news updates