GM and Pilot Company to roll out US EV fast charging network

GM and Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J) are collaborating on a US 'coast to coast' DC fast charging network that will be installed, operated and maintained by EVgo through its eXtend offering.

The network of 2,000 charging stalls, co-branded 'Pilot Flying J and Ultium Charge 360', will be powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

GM customers will receive special benefits like exclusive reservations, discounts on charging, a streamlined charging process through Plug and Charge and integration into GM's vehicle brand apps providing real-time charger availability and help with route planning. This collaboration is expected to enhance America's EV driving experience.

The Pilot and Flying J travel centers plan to feature numerous fast charging stalls provided by EVgo, including high power fast chargers capable of offering up to 350 kW.

EVgo, which is also working with GM to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025, was chosen as a strategic collaborator due to its expertise in building, operating and maintaining DC fast charging infrastructure.

Many of these sites will feature canopies to help protect customers from the elements while charging, as well as pull-through capability allowing convenient charging for electric pickup trucks and SUVs pulling trailers.

"We are committed to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle," said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO. "With travel centers across North America, Pilot Company is an ideal collaborator to reach a broad audience of EV drivers."

GM and Pilot Company designed this program to combine private investments alongside intended government grant and utility programs to help reduce range anxiety and significantly close the gap in long-distance EV charger demand, added Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO.

"Our travel centres are well-equipped to accommodate EV charging with 24/7 amenities and convenient proximity to major roadways across the country," he said.

"We look forward to collaborating with GM and the US Department of Transportation to make convenient coast-to-coast EV travel a reality through our national network of travel centres."

Third-party research shows that widespread access to highway charging, particularly in underserved urban and rural areas, is a significant barrier to mass EV adoption.

"EVgo, GM and Pilot Company share a commitment to building an electric fueling network that increases access and makes the shift to electrification as frictionless as possible for all," said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo.

"We look forward to this collaboration and ensuring the EVgo network provides nationwide coverage, including critical corridors for road trips. Through EVgo eXtend, we are demonstrating yet another innovative pathway to help America electrify."

This collaboration is targeting the installation of charging stalls at 50-mile intervals across the US. For GM, this development is one more step of its nearly $750mn investment in EV charging infrastructure, including:

Enabling access to more than 100,000 charge points in the U.S. and Canada through its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem

Collaborating with EVgo to build out a network of 3,250 charging stalls in major metro areas by 2025

Installing up to 40,000 chargers in local dealer communities through GM's Dealer Community Charging Program, focusing on underserved rural and urban areas

This project builds on Pilot Company's recently announced New Horizons initiative to invest $1bn to fully upgrade its travel centres with more premium amenities and offerings that aren't typically available at current EV charging locations.

Guests will have access to free wifi at most locations, expanded seating and lounge areas, updated and modernized restrooms, on-site restaurants including Pilot's signature fresh hot and cold deli, premium coffee, and shopping for travel essentials and souvenirs while their vehicles are charging.

Pilot and Flying J travel centres are open 24/7, ensuring that team members are always onsite to provide consistently high service to guests.

Beyond this program, GM and Pilot Company will continue working with key stakeholders to use new and existing public-private programs to accelerate the development of more public EV charging infrastructure.