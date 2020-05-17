Article
Renewable Energy

GreenFire Energy Geothermal Innovation Solves CO2 EP

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Geothermal energy, which uses the Earths underground heat to generate electricity, is being pioneered throughout the world as a renewable energy source...

Geothermal energy, which uses the Earth’s underground heat to generate electricity, is being pioneered throughout the world as a renewable energy source. Companies like Chevron, AltaRock Energy, and Iceland’s Reykjavik have led the way in geothermal power generation, but none have yet addressed a common problem with many geothermal power plants: CO2 emissions. Now, Geothermal startup GreenFire Energy has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Energy and AltaRock Energy to develop an innovation that eliminates geothermal CO2 emissions.

The geothermal process taps the heat under the Earth’s crust to release dry steam or heat water or other transfer fluids to run steam turbines for electricity generation. The problem, however, is that the process can release the CO2 (carbon dioxide) that has been sequestered beneath the surface of the Earth. Excess CO2 released into the atmosphere is the very problem that is leading to global climate change as it traps heat in the atmosphere. While geothermal is a renewable energy for the most part, few people realize that it contributes to the same type of CO2 emissions problems faced by coal, oil and fossil fuel power plants.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Collaboration and Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas

Beyond Solar Panels: Six Types of Solar Power Plants

The Remote Controlled Mine: Robotic and Virtual Mining Machinery and Equipment

Check out the latest edition of Energy Digital!

GreenFire Energy, a Utah (USA) based geothermal start-up, is gaining the attention of the U.S. Department of Energy. GreenFire Energy’s innovation captures the CO2 released in the geothermal process and pressurizes it to a ‘supercritical’ state, transforming the CO2 into a liquid. GreenFire then uses this CO2 liquid as the heat transfer fluid to be cycled through in a binary cycle geothermal system. The process elminates the release of CO2 emissions and actually utilizes the CO2 as a renewable heat transfer fluid, thus conserving the water or other chemical fluids traditionally used in the process.

GreenFire entered into an innovation sublicense agreement with established geothermal company AltaRock Energy in 2010 to develop the CO2-based geothermal energy. The companies are testing the CO2-based geothermal process at the St. John’s Dome geothermal location near Springville, Arizona (USA).
 

greenfire-energy-geothermal-innovation-solves-co2-emissions-
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy