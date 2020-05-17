grupo-bimbo-goes-green

We all know great whole wheat can fuel up the body, but bread from Grupo Bimbo can do a whole lot more – the Mexican baking company just announced specs for the Piedra Larga wind farm. The new wind farm is expected to generate 100 percent of the electrical power consumed by Grupo Bimbo in Mexico, reported Daniel Servitje, Grupo Bimbo CEO, and is the first clean energy project for a major food company.



"This construction constitutes a landmark in the expansion policy of renewable energies in Mexico. The total investment for wind project is approximately US$ 200 million. This wind farm will begin commercial operations for Grupo Bimbo at the end of 2011,” said Chairman of Renovalia Energy Juan Domingo Ortega Martinez.



The wind farm is expected to comprise a total of 90 megawatts, which will power up to 65 of the company’s facilities. Grupo Bimbo also offered Grupo Calidra, Frialsa Frigorifcos and Papalote Museo del Nino to work with them on this unique, renewable project. Located in Union Hidalgo, State of Oaxaca, the project came about via the Government of Mexico and will be a first major renewable effort for the food industry.



“The construction of this wind farm is the cornerstone in our effort to continue growing with nature's force; making us the first company in the food industry to make this great change to use renewable energy sources," said Mr. Servitje. "It represents an unprecedented effort in the use of renewable, clean and virtually endless energy: The green energy.”



"Grupo Bimbo is constantly trying to reduce its environmental footprint, that is why it operates under the highest performance standards," Servitje continued. "This is an effort we have been carrying out for 10 years and is gaining more importance within our five axes of environmental sustainability: energy savings, water savings, emissions reduction, waste management and social entrepreneurial responsibility.”

