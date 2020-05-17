Article
Renewable Energy

Hydropower in Alaska to Boom

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Home to over 365,00 miles of rivers and 33,000 miles of coastline, Alaska holds the greatest potential for hydropower in the U.S. Officials pledge to...

 

 

Home to over 365,00 miles of rivers and 33,000 miles of coastline, Alaska holds the greatest potential for hydropower in the U.S. Officials pledge to produce half of the state's electricity from renewable energy by 2025, siting over 200 hydropower sites to help it get there.

“We have more energy potential than just about anywhere in the world,” said U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to Renewable Energy World. “Our problem is how we harness it when we’re looking at economies of scale.”

While expensive diesel-fired energy generation supplies most of the scattered, small villages across the state, hydropower is an abundant resource that would be cleaner, efficient and inexpensive.

Central to the state's plan to create jobs, hydropower already accounts for nearly a quarter of the state's total electricity consumption, according to the Department of Energy. Governor Sean Parnell plans to greatly expand the industry. 

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Top Green Power Programs in the U.S.

Global PV Installations Leaders of 2011

November's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

“If you want to be serious about renewable energy, hydropower has to be part of the discussion,” Begich said to Renewable Energy World. “Nowhere is that more true than Alaska, which holds over a third of our country’s untapped hydropower.”

Several projects are underway, but hydropower will not reach its full potential until the technology proves it can withstand the harsh and turbulent conditions throughout Alaska. Researchers are diving into issues relating to anchoring, installation and performance in an attempt to ensure Alaska leads the world in this arena.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

energy digitalHydropowerhydropower in AlaskaAlaskan h
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy