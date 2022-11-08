Infinity Power provides clean, renewable energy to COP27

Infinity Power Holding, the joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity, has said that the solar photovoltaic power plant it has developed in Sharm El-Sheikh is now fully operational and ready to provide clean, renewable energy to COP27, the United Nations Climate Change conference taking place in the Egyptian city.





Renewable energy for COP27 with solar power

In a statement, Infinity Power said that the 6MW plant – which can generate as much as 11,723MWh of energy per year, enough to power more than 5,000 homes while cutting CO2 emissions by more than 4,000 tonnes – will continue to operate after the conference, providing clean energy to the city for years to come.

Two other solar PV plants of equivalent size have also been developed ahead of COP27, it added.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power, said: “We are delighted to be able to support COP27 in Egypt, by delivering clean, renewable energy-based solutions to power the event. We will continue providing sustainable energy solutions to Sharm El-Sheikh for years to come through our solar plant, providing clean power to a city with an important role in Egyptian diplomacy and international relations.”

Infinity Power has been named as a Principal Partner for COP27 and was established in 2020 to target power generation projects through renewable energy sources, including solar and wind technologies at a utility- and industrial-scale level across Egypt and Africa. The company’s current projects are located in Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, and Ghana. It eventually aims to expand its operations across all 54 African countries, enabling electricity to be brought to locations in Africa that are in most need of power.

Nayer Fouad, CEO, Infinity Power added: “The solar power plant will not only contribute towards powering COP27 but will also provide sustainable energy, making an invaluable contribution towards Sharm El-Sheikh’s growing infrastructure. We look forward to delivering similar solutions to other cities in Egypt and across Africa, as we move forward in our journey to provide sustainable energy solutions to the entire continent.”





Renewable energy powerhouses

Masdar is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies and is targeting a portfolio capacity of 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. The company has ambitions to double that in following years. In December 2021, the UAE government announced Abu Dhabi energy champions TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala are to join forces as shareholders in Masdar, creating a global clean energy powerhouse that will be a major force in renewables and green hydrogen.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, stated: “COP27 represents a vital opportunity to turn positive words into impactful actions, so it is important that we do what we can to reduce its carbon footprint and showcase sustainable solutions to the world. This solar power plant will help deliver clean energy to the conference and will also provide a legacy of sustainability for the people of Sharm El-Sheikh in future years.”

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across several sectors and scales. For nearly a decade, the company has developed commercially viable energy solutions that provide efficient and sustainable access to energy resources.