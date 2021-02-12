Intel commits to clean energy with Portland General Electric

Intel has signed a 15-year agreement with Portland General Electric to develop the Daybreak Solar facility, which will produce a significant portion of the energy needed to power Intel’s advanced technology development and manufacturing facilities in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Additionally, the multinational tech company's participation in PGE's Green Future SM Impact program - the single largest in the 17-business program - enables PGE to enter into a 15-year agreement with Avangrid Renewables to purchase clean, emissions-free energy from the new 138MW solar facility that will be developed in Wasco County, Oregon.

When the facility opens in 2022, it will produce enough power to serve the equivalent of over 32,000 homes.

"Intel is excited to facilitate the construction of this new solar facility and provide our Oregon facilities with locally based renewable energy," said Marty Sedler, director of Global Utilities and Infrastructure for Intel Corp.

In 2020, PGE and Avangrid Renewables announced the development of a 162MWsolar facility – the largest in Oregon – to meet the needs of 17 Green Future Impact subscribers. That project is expected to come online in late 2021.

PGE Vice President and Chief Customer Officer John McFarland said the partnership strengthens Oregon’s economy and helps advance PGE’s goal to reduce emissions by at least 80% by 2030.

PGE has requested approval from the Oregon Public Utility Commission to add 200MW of installed renewables to the program to meet customer demand.

The water recycling plant at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro, Oregon (pictured), recently surpassed the billion-gallon mark, underscoring its global efforts to reuse the water it needs for advanced computer chip manufacturing.