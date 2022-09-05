Masdar achieves financial close on 500MW Uzbek wind project

Masdar , the global renewable energy company, has announced that it has achieved financial close on the 500-megawatt (MW) Zarafshan wind project – the first utility-scale wind farm in Uzbekistan.

Renewable energy projects in Central Asia

In a statement, Masdar said that it had entered into bilateral agreements with the Government of Uzbekistan in 2020 to develop, build and operate the Zarafshan wind farm, the largest renewables project in Central Asia.

The project is expected to attract foreign direct investment of more than US$600m and is part of Uzbekistan’s effort to meet 25% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

The Zarafshan wind farm is Masdar’s second utility-scale project in Uzbekistan, with the 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar Project – the country’s first successfully-financed independent power producer (IPP) solar project – starting operations last year. The company has also signed agreements last year to develop additional photovoltaic (PV) power projects in Uzbekistan with a combined capacity of 890 MW. The projects will be located in the Samarkand, Jizzakh and Sherabad regions of Uzbekistan.

The 500 MW wind farm is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2024. It will provide enough electricity to power 500,000 homes, while displacing 1.1m tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Masdar signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Investment Agreement for the Zarafshan wind farm with the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan in June 2020.