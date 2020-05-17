Article
Renewable Energy

New Zealand's Meridian Energy acquires Cleantech America

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Cleantech America, Inc., a US-based developer of utility scale photovoltaic solar farms, has been acquired by Meridian Energy, the largest electricity g...

Cleantech America, Inc., a US-based developer of utility scale photovoltaic solar farms, has been acquired by Meridian Energy, the largest electricity generator in New Zealand that relies solely on renewable resources.
"This acquisition enables us to extend our expertise into the US market to implement renewable energy projects in California," says Meridian Chief Executive Tim Lusk. "Moving into the US represents a very important step for Meridian and for the first time, adds solar to our renewable portfolio. This experience will allow us to enhance our position and build on our expertise that will ultimately see us bringing solar to the New Zealand market."
Meridian is participating in Cleantech America's first project - CalRENEW-1, a five mega-watt photovoltaic solar facility in Mendota, CA. It's the first utility-scale solar PV project to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission under the state's Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) program. The emission-free electricity generated will be sold to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. under a long-term power purchase agreement.

 

New-Zealand-s-Meridian-Energy-acquires-Cleantech-America_312
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy