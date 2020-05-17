NRG Energy and SELF expand solar power for Haiti demand



NRG Energy Inc has joined with Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF) to significantly expand the use of solar power to meet the demand of the Haitian Central Plateau commune of Boucan Carre. The commitment between the two companies was announced at the sixth annual Clinton Global Initiative, held in New York. The meeting is designed to bring together international leaders, for the purpose of finding lasting, innovative solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.



NRG has contributed $1 million toward funding the project, which has been named, “The Sun Lights the Way: Brightening Boucan Carre.” The project will deliver safe, clean and affordable electric power for fish farming, irrigation pumps, street lights and schools. The project will serve as a model to be replicated in other areas.



"Deploying zero-emission, renewable solar generation across a range of applications will contribute immeasurably to the quality of life and the sustainability of community living in Boucan Carre," David Crane, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "We are honored to partner with SELF in order to help rebuild Haiti in a manner that will make it a role model for others to contribute to the transformative work carried out by the Clinton Global Initiative as they strive to assist Haiti's efforts."



SELF will help in implementing the solar photovoltaic project for electricity supply. The Washington-based company is a non-government organization with experts in rural solar electrification and practitioner experience in 20 countries throughout Africa, Asia and the Americas, including Haiti, where SELF is building solar-powered health clinics with the Partners in Health aid organization.



"I'm excited to partner with NRG Energy on this initiative. There's no question that distributed, renewable energy solutions have a key role to play in helping Haiti build back better," said Robert Freling, Executive Director of SELF. "Working together with NRG, along with Partners In Health, we're going to demonstrate the practical use of solar energy to enhance the health, education and economic well-being of rural communities in Boucan Carre, which will serve as a model for the rest of Haiti."









