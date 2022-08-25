QatarEnergy awards US$631m EPC contract for IC Solar project

QatarEnergy has announced that its subsidiary, QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, has awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for its industrial cities solar power project (IC Solar) to Samsung C&T.

In a statement, QatarEnergy said the contract covers two large-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar plants to be built in Mesaieed Industrial City (MIC) and Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC). The plants are expected to start electricity production by the end of 2024.

Renewable energy projects in Qatar

This is the second utility-scale solar project in Qatar. Along with Al Kharsaa Solar PV Power Plant, which is currently under construction, the IC Solar project will increase Qatar’s renewable energy generation capacity to 1.675GW by 2024.

The approximately US$631.6m IC Solar project will result in direct emissions reduction of more than 28 million tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime. The output of both plants will contribute to the reduction of QatarEnergy’s GHG footprints from its facilities in RLIC and MIC, most notable its NFE and NFS LNG expansion projects, in addition to expanding grid capacity in other locations.

