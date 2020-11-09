Ryse Energy moves headquarters to Masdar City in UAE

Ryse Energy, a firm specialising in renewable off-grid systems and wind turbine technologies, is moving its headquarters to Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

According to a WAM report, the development, commercialisation, and marketing of Ryse Energy’s innovative technologies from within the UAE will not only position the firm as "a global leader in the decentralised renewable energy space", but also contribute to the UAE’s goals to tackle climate change and sustainability as part of its climate change initiative, as well as the country’s efforts under United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Seven – Affordable and Clean Energy Access.,

Alistair Munro, founder and CEO of Ryse Energy - which has more than 4,000 installations globally - said it will be looking to manufacture and develop new innovations from its Masdar City international HQ.

"Masdar City is a global hub for renewable energy and sustainable urban development, and Abu Dhabi is driving innovation through investment in renewables and sustainable technologies, so it is a natural fit for us to establish our business here and build for a greener future for all."

Ryse Energy provides wind and solar power generation as standalone technologies, offering either grid-connected or off-grid options with energy storage.

Their wind technologies have also been combined with solar PV and energy storage to create bespoke and reliable hybrid renewable solutions, including reduced carbon infrastructures in the telecoms, oil, and gas industries, as well as community power for rural electrification.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, off-grid energy systems are on a growth trajectory. According to the World Bank, with the right policies in place, off-grid renewable power plants, also known as mini-grids, have the potential to provide electricity to as many as 500 million people by 2030. Approximately £167 billion of investment is needed to build some 210,000 mini-grid projects globally.