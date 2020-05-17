Article
Renewable Energy

Scotland's Offshore Renewable Energy Blueprint

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Environmental groups and energy firms welcomed a move on behalf of Scotland's government to streamline offshore renewable energy projects today. The plan is said to bring a new level of efficiency and funding to the development and rollout of wind, wave and tidal generation systems in Scottish waters.

"Scotland now has a world lead in offshore wind and we want to make sure the planning process doesn't allow other countries to catch us, and make sure that the tens of thousands of jobs which are going to come to Scotland from this industry are not unnecessarily delayed by the planning process," said First Minister Alex Salmond.

The task force calls for a national database of survey information and mandatory consultation with others who use the seas before projects are carried out in any area.

"An increasing number of major overseas firms are already joining leading Scottish companies to invest in the development of wind, wave and tidal in Scotland. As we move towards our 2020 target of ensuring renewables contribute at least 100% of Scotland's own electricity demand, it is important that the scoping, planning, development and deployment of offshore wind, wave and tidal generation is done as effectively and efficiently as possible,” Salmond said.

The report also recommended increasing resources for Marine Scotland to make processes more efficient. Offshore renewable projects will be able move forward more effectively and efficiently under the new blueprint for green energy.

