SEG Solar to build PV module manufacturing plant in Texas

SEG Solar has announced that it plans to establish a PV module manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, with an anticipated annual capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW).

Renewable energy and solar power in Texas

The company said that construction of the facility will commence at the end of 2022, and that it expects it to be fully operational by mid-2023. The plant will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines capable of producing high efficiency N-type Topcon solar modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells.

The development of the facility is the next step in SEG’s long-term product localisation strategy, which is designed to better serve customers in the US, the statement added.

“SEG is very excited to enter the U.S. manufacturing market at this time,” said Jim Wood, CEO of SEG, adding that the establishment of this facility now makes sense on a number of different levels due to the recent incentives for solar manufacturing included in the Inflation Reduction Act and the current legislative climate.”

He explained that the plant will give SEG more control over the supply chain and simplify transportation logistics, thereby providing customers with competitive pricing and greater assurance of on-time deliveries.

Furthermore, components and other materials for the production of the modules at this facility will be sourced from local suppliers in the country, Wood added.