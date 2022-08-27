Solar panels soar off shelves as Russian gas is turned off

Germans hope to reduce energy bills, CO2 and dependence on Russian gas

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany accepted 900,000 Ukrainian refugees and strongly condemned what Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz described as ‘a blatant breach of international law’.

However, Europe’s biggest economy has been reliant on Russian gas to keep its top spot as a manufacturing powerhouse. 55% of gas used in Germany was imported from Russia, prior to the invasion this February. Now, Germans are turning their backs on Russian convenience and looking elsewhere.

With sustainability initiatives already proving popular, this was the incentive many needed to move onto renewable energy.

Karolina Attspodina is the CEO of We Do Solar , which sells solar panels that can work on balconies and garages. The panels save Germans up to 25% on their utility bills and she has seen a 70% increase in sales since the war.

"I wish it never happened in this way, but everyone really understood in a new way that we needed to be more independent in terms of energy," said the Ukrainian-born and Berlin-based founder. "This is a way for you to actually reduce your energy bill, but also reduce CO2 and help our climate crisis and obviously help the fact that we are reliant on Russian gas.”