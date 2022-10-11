Spain’s Capital Energy 8MW La Encantada solar project

Capital Energy, the Spanish renewable power retailer and developer, has said that it has obtained the environmental impact statement for the 8MW La Encantada solar farm project in the Castile-La Mancha region of central Spain.

Renewable energy development

The company said that it will invest €6m into the photovoltaic scheme, which is based in the Cuenca province. Once the project is completed and operational, La Encantada will be capable of generating 16,000MWh per year – enough to meet the demand from more than 6,000 local households, it added.

It will also prevent the emission of some 6,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Following the passing of this administrative milestone, the project will be in the final stage of its processing, since it only needs to obtain the prior administrative authorisation and the administrative authorisation for construction, which will enable the company to apply for the building and installation licence, the statement explained.

The construction of the PV plant will create more than 20 direct jobs during the peak period of work. Additionally, it is expected to have a fiscal contribution of more than 20,000 Euros per year and throughout its useful life to the local economy. It will contribute more than 150,000 Euros to the local GDP, the statement added.

In addition, there will be a timely payment of the ICIO and other fees, which will be above 250,000 Euros, the company said.

Ambitious clean energy projects

Castilla-La Mancha is an important region in the development of Capital Energy's ambitious clean energy project, with the group developing 865MW of clean energy in the community through wind (288MW) and photovoltaic (577MW).

The company’s portfolio in the region is made of 11 projects – five wind and six solar. The total investment into the portfolio is more than €600m, with 2,215 direct jobs and a tax contribution of more than €12m and a contribution to GDP of approximately €165m, it said.