Tesla records $1.61 billion net income in Q3

Tesla recorded $1.61 billion net income in Q3 and saw revenues jump 57% to $13.8 billion.

The growth in operating income was mainly due to vehicle volume growth and cost reduction. Total deliveries rose to 241,391, compared with 139,593 in Q3 2020.

The carmaker aims to release its first Model Y production builds in Berlin and Austin before the end of the year.

"The pace of the respective production ramps will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies in new locations, ongoing supply-chain related challenges and regional permitting. We are making progress on the industrialisation of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y," it said in a statement.

Geographical updates

Its Fremont factory produced over 430,000 vehicles in the last four quarters and Tesla believes there is room for continued improvement. Model S production continued to ramp successfully in Q3 and Model X production ramp and first deliveries have begun. Gigafactory Texas (pictured) is progressing as planned. We are in the process of commissioning equipment and fabricating our first pre-production vehicles. Shanghai For all of Q3, China remained its main export hub. Production has ramped well in China, and it is driving improvements to increase the production rate further. For standard range vehicles, we are shifting to Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry globally.

Technology updates