The UK Government lacks faith in sustainable tidal energy

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine War has thrown a stark spotlight on European energy security, particularly the UK’s own lacklustre energy security strategy. Only launched in spring 2022, it’s already in dire need of some serious amends and enhancements, especially regarding its approach to the energy mix.

Renewable energy security

Writing today, an average of only 40% of the UK’s country’s energy comes from renewables, putting us a long way off achieving our Net Zero 2050 targets, let alone meeting the surging societal demand for electricity.

Furthermore, none of the active sustainable resources within our current infrastructure are able to deliver 100% clean base load.

Essentially, base load represents the minimum amount of electricity required to keep the lights on during peak demand. However, the operational intermittency of the most prolific and popular renewables, wind and solar, due to their reliance on exact meteorological conditions, mean we are still reliant on fossil fuels to plug the generation gaps when the weather is not just so.

This represents a massive weakness and, until it’s resolved we will be at the mercy of gas, coal and expensive imports from pariah nations.

With time running out to address this situation, and become simultaneously carbon neutral and energy self-sufficient, we must act now. We need to broaden our outlook on renewables, not only looking at green hydrogen and low-impact nuclear power, but also, and perhaps most importantly, tidal range power, making it a core part of our green energy infrastructure.