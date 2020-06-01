Trina Solar announces a new tech module: ‘Vertex’

Chinese solar energy specialist Trina Solar has reportedly published a white paper on its new 500+ MW capacity Vertex ultra-high power modules.

Currently the world’s leading solar PV (photovoltaic) and smart energy solutions provider, Trina’s groundbreaking achievement has re-written the possibilities of PV power output, with the company hoping to push further still to 600+ MW.

According to a press release: “[Trina] has taken the lead in proposing a third-cut solar cell, 5x30 cell layout based on 210mm oversized wafers, with the perfect combination of Multi-Bus Bar, non-destructive cutting and high-density cell interconnection technology.”

It is this design which enables the PV to reach an output in excess of 500 MW with an energy efficiency rate of more than 21%.

A new era in solar tech

Careful to ensure that its product is reliable as well as powerful, the company’s R&D team has worked to prevent hot-spots (areas of concentrated heat at one specific point, minimising efficiency) - gaining IEC 61215 certification - and maximise mechanical load performance.

Franck Zhang, Head of Product Strategy at Trina, commented that the company’s progress is both a step forward and an indication of where the industry might go in the future.

"Since the beginning of this year, the photovoltaic industry has leapfrogged into the era of 500W-plus ultra-high power output,” he said.

“By choosing a size of 210mm Trina Solar has locked in the wafer size over the next few years as other size options face upgrading challenges and higher costs.

SEE ALSO:

"As a pioneering ultra-high power product, the Vertex is guided by customer value and is becoming the new industry standard.”

Accelerating the uptake

The news of Trina’s breakthrough will be highly exciting to those anticipating the further adoption of solar power in a renewable energy future. With increased output and utility, it could be that the Vertex will be responsible for accelerating the uptake of solar.

China has already become the world’s leading manufacturer of solar PVs - overtaking Germany in 2016

Although still working on issues with its renewable energy equipment related to energy efficiency, cost efficiency and the competitiveness of the market, China is nonetheless committed to bold new targets, such as reaching 1,300 GW of solar capacity by 2050

With not only the country but the industry accelerating rapidly, it is highly likely that China will have overcome most of the aforementioned issues through innovation and the global shift towards digital, renewable power solutions.

“With the development and improvement of the industrial chain, especially in terms of glass supply capability, adding another column of solar cells to the existing five-column design, the Vertex power output can be increased to 600W,” Zhang added.

“It will further drive down solar PV system costs and LCOE, accelerating the global application of PV power."

For more information on energy digital topics - please take a look at the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.