UK Government awards £54mn in heat network funding

Minister for Business and Energy Lord Callanan said the projects will transform how tens of thousands of households and businesses keep their properties warm.

“By investing in cutting-edge low-carbon heating technologies we are helping to secure a lasting move away from using fossil fuels and protecting consumers from the costs that are driving up energy bills at a time of high global prices," he said.

A heat network is a distribution system of insulated pipes that takes heat from a central source, such as large-scale heat pumps or heat recovered from industry and delivers it to a number of domestic or non-domestic buildings.

Heat networks are uniquely able to unlock otherwise inaccessible large-scale renewable and recovered heat sources, such as large rivers and industrial heat.



This allows them to reduce bills, support local regeneration and provide a cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions from heating, whilst simultaneously boosting energy security. Heat networks which use renewable sources, such as ambient heat and geothermal, also help to increase the UK’s energy independence and reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Projects located across England and Wales have been awarded funding through the scheme, including in Bristol, Gateshead, Leeds and Liverpool. A total of over £250mn has been awarded since 2018, which will help households and businesses across the regions to access low carbon heating

Earlier this year the Government introduced its Energy Security Bill which will increase consumers protections. For the first time Ofgem will be appointed to oversee regulation of the heat networks market – some 480,000 consumers across Britain – to ensure consumers are charged a fair price, including by enabling the regulator to investigate disproportionate prices and take enforcement action.