UK Government publishes Heat and Buildings Strategy

The UK Government has published its Heat and Buildings Strategy in a bid to incentivise people to install low-carbon heating systems and replace their old boilers in the coming decade.

New grants of £5,000 will be available from April next year to encourage homeowners to install more efficient heating systems – like heat pumps that do not emit carbon when used – through a new £450 million, three-year Boiler Upgrade Scheme. These grants mean people choosing to install a heat pump will pay a similar amount as if they were installing a traditional gas boiler.

The £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme is part of more than £3.9 billion of new funding for decarbonising heat and buildings - but some say the budget is too low and the strategy not ambitious enough to meet net zero targets. Current prices for heat pumps are around £10,000.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said recent volatile global gas prices have highlighted the need to double down on our efforts to reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and move away from gas boilers over the coming decade to protect consumers in long term.