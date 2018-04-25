Article
Smart Energy

Bruce Power signs $712mn advanced manufacturing contracts

By Sophie Chapman
April 25, 2018
undefined mins
The Canadian private nuclear generator located in Ontario, Bruce Power, has signed CAD$914mn (US$712mn) worth of advanced manufacturing contr...

The Canadian private nuclear generator located in Ontario, Bruce Power, has signed CAD$914mn (US$712mn) worth of advanced manufacturing contracts for its major component replacement (MCR).

The plant operator has created contracts with four manufacturers: BWXT Canada, Laker Energy Products, Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, and Nu-Tech Precision Metals.

The component replacement process is expected to begin in 2020, beginning with Unit 6. All units between Unit 3 and Unit 8 will be replaced.

Bruce Power has selected BWXT for a $642mn (US$499mn) contract, which will involve producing 32 steam generators at the Cambridge Facility.

Laker Energy Products are to manufacture end fittings, liners, and flow elements for $144mn US$112mn) in Oakville.

SEE ALSO:

A $62mn (US$48mn) contract was awarded to Cameco Fuel Manufacturing in Cobourg for calandria tubes and annulus spacers, which will be used in all six MCRs.

Nu-Tech Precision, located in Arnprior, was chosen by Bruce Power to work on zirconium alloy pressure tubes for Units 3 and 6 for $66mn (US$51mn).

“By signing these contracts today, we have secured Made in Ontario solutions for the components we will need to successfully complete our MCR projects, extending the life of our site to 2064,” stated Mike Rencheck, CEO and President of Bruce Power.

“Today's announcements represent a $914 million investment in Ontario's highly skilled workforce, which will create untold economic opportunities for the communities in which they operate for many years to come.”

The works on the site will extend the plant’s life through to 2064, which in turn will create 22,000 jobs.

energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy