Bruce Power signs $712mn advanced manufacturing contracts

The Canadian private nuclear generator located in Ontario, Bruce Power, has signed CAD$914mn (US$712mn) worth of advanced manufacturing contracts for its major component replacement (MCR).

The plant operator has created contracts with four manufacturers: BWXT Canada, Laker Energy Products, Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, and Nu-Tech Precision Metals.

The component replacement process is expected to begin in 2020, beginning with Unit 6. All units between Unit 3 and Unit 8 will be replaced.

Bruce Power has selected BWXT for a $642mn (US$499mn) contract, which will involve producing 32 steam generators at the Cambridge Facility.

Laker Energy Products are to manufacture end fittings, liners, and flow elements for $144mn US$112mn) in Oakville.

A $62mn (US$48mn) contract was awarded to Cameco Fuel Manufacturing in Cobourg for calandria tubes and annulus spacers, which will be used in all six MCRs.

Nu-Tech Precision, located in Arnprior, was chosen by Bruce Power to work on zirconium alloy pressure tubes for Units 3 and 6 for $66mn (US$51mn).

“By signing these contracts today, we have secured Made in Ontario solutions for the components we will need to successfully complete our MCR projects, extending the life of our site to 2064,” stated Mike Rencheck, CEO and President of Bruce Power.

“Today's announcements represent a $914 million investment in Ontario's highly skilled workforce, which will create untold economic opportunities for the communities in which they operate for many years to come.”

The works on the site will extend the plant’s life through to 2064, which in turn will create 22,000 jobs.