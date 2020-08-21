California reveals ‘world’s largest’ battery storage project

San Diego is to be the home for The Gateway Energy Storage project, which currently has a capacity of 230MW.

Set to be the largest of its kind across the entire planet, San Diego’s energy storage project has been designed by LS Power and is set to enable enhanced grid reliability whilst helping to cut costs of energy bills amongst consumers.

The project is based in the East Otay Mesa community in San Diego County, California, and will prove to be an incredibly valuable resource for energy consumers across the state.

The battery storage project currently stands with a capacity of 230MW, but this is set to increase further reached a full output of 250MW by the end of the month.

LS Power already has more projects planned for both California and also New York. These include a 200MW capacity energy storage system in Pittsburg, and a larger 316MW Ravenswood Energy Storage project to be located in Queens.

CEO of LS Power, Paul Segal, said: "For more than three decades, LS Power has been at the leading edge of our nation's transition to cleaner, more innovative energy solutions, and we are powering up Gateway Energy Storage as one more component of this vision”.

He then said: "Through our investments in multiple sectors of the renewables and energy infrastructure space, LS Power is reducing carbon emissions and improving reliability in the markets we serve."

Meanwhile, the company’s Head of Renewables, John King, said: "Gateway and LS Power's other California-based energy projects will support the state in its clean energy and storage goals”, going to say: "LS Power is a first mover in commercializing new technologies and developing new markets. By charging during solar production or off-peak hours and delivering energy to the grid during times of peak demand for power, our battery storage projects improve electric reliability, reduce costs and help our state meet its climate objectives."

With a continually expanding portfolio of battery storage projects and solutions, LS Power is also actively providing thousands of employment opportunities to workers across the United States.