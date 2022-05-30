Delta pushes energy efficiency and smart energy solutions

Delta is using the platform of Hannover Messe 2022 - which opens today - to highlight some of its energy-efficient industrial automation and smart energy solutions.

It is also promoting its fast electric vehicle (EV) charger Slim100 series, which contains up to 100kW DC power output with a 55% lower footprint to maximise utility in commercial venues.

The new motor-mounted pump drive MPD series features a Delta MSI synchronous reluctance motor with IE5 grade to enable energy efficiency class IES2 in a broad range of industrial applications. Delta's booth also features a fully-integrated robot workstation featuring Delta's 6-axis articulated robot arm and other industrial automation solutions.

Dalip Sharma, Delta's President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said it has committed to developing efficient and sustainable solutions for over 50 years, and its participation in the global RE100 initiative with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

"This year, we are also unveiling our new corporate identity, which is a statement of how Delta is expanding into both an industrial and commercial brand capable of delivering fully-integrated Smart Green Solutions. Echoing the need from the EMEA market, we invite visitors to meet with us to understand how, via "The Efficiency League", we can all work together to create a more eco-friendly future."

Energy-efficient Industrial Automation Solutions - and a robot making coffee

The latest MPD series inverter is suitable for pump and fan applications, and ideal for supporting intelligent water supply processes thanks to its highly efficient, energy-saving motor with an integrated fanless inverter. The highlights also include the new ASDA – B3 series, Delta's compact and high-efficiency servo system, which offers a user-friendly operation environment with precise motion control functions.

To demonstrate the compatibility between its Industrial Automation solutions, a coffee-making robot which unites three of Delta's solutions - a Program Robot Motion, a HMI Back-end program an AX-8 Controller Program – will be in action on its stand during the exhibition.

e-Mobility, Smart Energy Solutions and EV charging infrastructure

With more drivers migrating to EVs, Delta will also show its range of e-Mobility and Smart Energy Solutions. Delta's complete EV charging infrastructure is comprised of EV chargers, PV systems, energy storage systems, and energy management systems; all of which have been engineered to work together seamlessly.

The Slim100 compact EV charger offers a maximum power of 100 kW and includes rectifiers with 97% power efficiency; and Delta's DC Wallbox 50kW, with a charging efficiency of 97%, a thickness of 25 cm and support for simultaneous charging with a maximum output of 50kW of DC power from two charging guns.

Delta's booth is located in Hall 11, Stand C54.

