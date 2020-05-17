Eco-Friendly Tablets: The Wave of the Future

TO ENHANCE YOUR READING EXPERIENCE, CLICK HERE TO VIEW THIS ARTICLE IN OUR INTERACTIVE READER!

Written by Kendall Conners

In this day-and-age technology evolves in the blink of an eye. It seems like the second you get your hands on the latest-and-greatest gadget, there’s already a new one out that’s faster, smarter and trendier.

The latest technology to take the world by storm is tablet computers. These nifty gadgets, such as Apple’s iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab, allow you to read books or magazines, surf the web, play games, watch high-definition movies, listen to music, and send and receive email. And not only are these tablets trendy and convenient, they also provide countless benefits for the environment.

With tablets taking over the consumer marketplace, the days of print are becoming obsolete. Consumers can now easily read books, magazines and newspapers on their tablets, saving thousands upon thousands of trees in the process. But besides saving trees, how eco-friendly are tablet computers?

Keeping in true Apple fashion, the company is ahead of the trend and sparked the tablet revolution, with the iPad being one of the first tablets to catch consumer attention. Weighing less than two pounds, the iPad is less than 10 inches tall and is only half an inch thick. But besides its sleek and sophisticated design, the iPad is full of many eco-friendly features as well.

The iPad includes arsenic-free display glass, mercury-free LCD display and is free of brominated flame retardants (BFRs) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). This revolutionary tablet also includes recyclable aluminum and glass enclosure and its long battery life allows users to surf, listen to music or watch videos for up to 10 hours on a single charge, cutting down on energy consumption.

But the Apple iPad isn’t the only tablet to go above and beyond to provide eco-friendly features. The Samsung Galaxy Tab is also doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint. The Android powered Galaxy Tab comes equipped with Corning’s Gorilla Glass, which is an environmentally friendly alkali-aluminosilicate thin sheet glass that offers up to four times the strength in breakage resistance. This eco-friendly Gorilla Glass provides a protective cover sheet, damage resistance, improves the lifespan and offers a more scratch-resistant, durable and pristine viewing quality.

But while Apple and Samsung provide many eco-friendly features, there is a new tablet concept in the works that may take eco-friendly to a whole new level.

The all-new Ecopad concept tabletis not your ordinary green gadget; this device offers something no other tablet can. This revolutionary concept tablet requires no external charging – meaning no power adapters, no electricity use, no interruption from non-stop 24/7 use and immense energy savings.

The secret behind the Ecopad is NANO piezoelectricity film. This film collects power from every touch and swipe on the screen, so your fingers do the charging. Basically, the more you use the Ecopad the more it charges the battery, leaving you with a never-ending battery and putting the Energizer Bunny to shame. Could the Ecopad concept tablet be the wave of the future when it comes to tablet computers? I guess only time will tell.