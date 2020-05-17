Article
Smart Energy

EcoATMs Pay You For Electronic Waste

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
In with the new, out with the old!

After the latest gadgets of the new year made an appearance at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, one company put some thought into what that meant for all the old gadgets, making recycling old electronics both easy and profitable.

Drop an old gadget into the EcoATM and the cupboard-sized machine will snap a photo, configure a quote and pay you for your old phone or MP3 on the spot. By plugging the device into one of the machine's cables, it can even figure out what kind of shape your device's internal workings are in. Quotes are based on what a network of hundreds of electronics-recycling companies would be wiling to pay.

China's $536 Billion Environmental Protection Plan

Japanese Breakthrough in Wind Turbine Design

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

Even if an old phone isn't worth reselling, the machine will accept the device and spit out a dollar for your good deed, and later melt it down in an environmentally friendly manner.

Though only about 50 of the EcoATM's are deployed throughout grocery stores and malls in California, the San Diego-based company plans on getting about 500 out across the country by the end of this year.

 

