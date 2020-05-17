Article
Smart Energy

How Green was this year's Super Bowl?

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
This year, one of the country&#39;s largest waste generating events went &ldquo;green.&rdquo; The people behind Super Bowl XLVIare continuing to work...

 

 

This year, one of the country's largest waste generating events went “green.” The people behind Super Bowl XLVI are continuing to work on some impressive initiatives to reduce their environmental impact and help the community, according to an NFL press release.

“The NFL Environmental Program, now in its 18th year, develops projects each year to address solid waste, food waste, material reuse, the needs for books and sports equipment for children in need and the overall climate change impact of Super Bowl events,” the press release states.

This year, some of those initiatives included:

  • 15,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy certificates, supplied by Green Mountain Energy, avoiding the release of over 14,000 tons of greenhouse gases

  • A recycling initiative from PepsiCo, including bins throughout the event and trees planted locally to support forestry projects

  • Tens of thousands of pounds of food collected from the event with the help of Second Helpings, a food recovery organization

  • Donating a range of solar power materials to residential areas in conjunction with the non profit organization Rebuilding Together to assist low-income home renovation projects in the area

Further engaging its fans, the NFL also organized the 1st & Green Environmental Challenge, in which participants track carbon and water savings through a website to compete for recognition on stage at the Super Bowl village. That program has saved an upwards of 1.4 million pounds of carbon and over 2.5 million gallons of water thus far.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Green Float: Floating Cities by 2025?

Turning Waste into Energy: the Win-Win-Win Solution

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

TreeHugger's Tom Szaky wrote, "I couldn't help thinking to myself that this is something the NFL probably isn’t doing to gain new viewers. I suspect they’re doing it out of a larger sense of corporate responsibility."

Green Mountain supplied the infographic below:

Super_Bowl_Info_Graphic_FINAL.gif

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalSuper BowlSuper Bowl 2012Super Bowl XLVI
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy