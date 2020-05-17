Article
Smart Energy

Impact of Emissions Could be Reduced by Two-Thirds

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The world could avoid some of the worst effects of climate change by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions are curbed more sharply, accor...

 

The world could avoid some of the worst effects of climate change by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions are curbed more sharply, according to new research.

The journal Nature Climate Change, the first comprehensive assessment of the benefits of cutting emissions to keep global temperature rise within 2 degrees Celsius by 2100, found that up to 65 percent of the adverse impacts could be avoided by the end of the century. The study analyzed a range of emissions-reduction scenarios and their impact on weather conditions. In the most strict scenario, global temperature will rise to 2 degrees C, as emissions peak in 2016 and start to decline by 5 percent each year through 2050.

Currently, the world is well on its way to seeing a rise in temperature of 4 degrees or more by 2100, meaning extreme weather conditions across the globe will become the “new normal,” according to the World Bank.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions won't avoid the impacts of climate change altogether of course, but our research shows it will buy time to make things like buildings, transport systems and agriculture more resilient to climate change," Nigel Arnell, director of the University of Reading's Walker Institute, told Reuters.

By 2015, nearly 200 nations have agreed to sign a deal to legally bind them to ambitious emissions cuts, which won't come into force until 2020. Financial issues clouded the UN's climate talks in December, as poor countries reminded rich nations about a lack of funding to pull off stricter emissions reductions targets.

"There is a huge lag between the international policy response and what science is telling us," U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres told the Associated Press. "We know that science tends to underestimate the impacts of climate, and so if anything, that gap continues to grow."

Read More in Energy Digital's December/January Issue

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalClimate ChangeGlobal warmingemissions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy