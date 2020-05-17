LG Becomes World's First E-Stewards Enterprise

LG Electronics Inc. is planning to use third-party certification to verify the means by which its electronic waste is recycled around the world. The company will become the world’s first certified “e-Stewards Enterprise.”

LG will give preference to those electronics recyclers around the world that are certified to the e-Stewards Standard for Responsible Recycling and Reuse of Electronic Equipment.

The international standard was developed by the Basel Action Network (BAN). BAN is the world’s most stringent certification program for electronics recycling and was formed under the auspices of health and environmental experts, as well as industry leaders. The organization prevents the export and dumping of toxic waste in developing countries.

"This is historic," says BAN Executive Director Jim Puckett. "To have a company like LG, with more than 90,000 employees working in 120 operations on five continents, embrace the e-Stewards program around the world will not only significantly protect human health and the environment from toxic pollution but will raise the profile of the e-Stewards internationally. It speaks volumes about LG's commitment to environmental leadership."

The company recycled over 8 million pounds of electronics waste in the U.S. alone. The company offered the recycling service free to customers.