Article
Smart Energy

MIT: Sunflower Inspired Solar Layout

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Researchers at MIT have found inspiration in the arrangement of sunflower florets for a more efficient layout of solar panels. Using what&#39;s called...

 

Researchers at MIT have found inspiration in the arrangement of sunflower florets for a more efficient layout of solar panels.

Using what's called a Fermat's spiral, “each sunflower floret is turned at a 'golden angle'--about 137 degrees—with respect to its neighboring floret,” says MIT. “ The numerically optimized layout takes up 20 percent less space than the PS10 layout. What’s more, the spiral pattern reduced shading and blocking and increased total efficiency compared with PS10’s radially staggered configuration.”

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

A blessing or future developments, this design would reduce the number of heliostats needed at solar plants, which contributes to roughly a third of the direct cost of most CSP plants.

The researchers have a patent on the new technology and have published their results in the journal Solar Energy.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Bankrupt Solyndra Asks for $500k in Bonuses

Japanese Breakthrough in Wind Turbine Design

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

energy digitalsolar plantsunflower solar layoutsunflow
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy