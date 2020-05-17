Article
Smart Energy

NASCAR Features First Electric Car: Ford Focus Electric

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
An all-electric pace car will be featured at the Sprint Cup Series race at the Richmond International Raceway on April 28&mdash;a first in NASCAR hist...

 

An all-electric pace car will be featured at the Sprint Cup Series race at the Richmond International Raceway on April 28—a first in NASCAR history. Ford Motor Company has just announced that its 2012 Focus Electric sedan received the honor from Nascar to show off its recent advancements in EV technology at the notoriously gas-guzzling sporting event. As ironic as it seems, fans may be more receptive to the green technologies than the general public.

“With the largest sustainability program in sports, the NASCAR family is proud of Ford Motor Company’s accomplishment with the Focus Electric pace car and what that means in terms of the tremendous impact of American innovation now and in the future,” said Mike Lynch, managing director of Green Innovation for NASCAR.

Traditionally, car racing events are ideal venues for car manufacturers to showcase new technologies and the latest trends. Ford is hopeful that the spotlight on its EV capabilities will help make a difference in appealing to a more mainstream group of car purchasers.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Major League Baseball Goes Green

Ford Focus Electric's Strategic Rollout Plan

Check out March's Issue of Energy Digital!

NASCAR goes green

That's not all NASCAR has been doing to go green. Since 2008, NASCAR has been recruiting sustainable-minded companies through its NASCAR Green program for initiatives including the recycling of its tires, promoting green companies, fuel efficiency, safe driving and even bio-based motor oil.

Grey's Anatomy actor and NASCAR driver Patrick Dempsey has teamed up with solar giant Trina Solar in an endeavor to provide communities in need of solar power modules. An increasing number of race tracks are also finding use of solar power, including the Infineon Raceway in California, the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It seems today that a growing number of organized sports across the US are building much of the momentum in the competition for being the most green. As NASCAR steps up to the plate, Ford's new platform challenges the popular zero-emissions Nissan Leaf. With its new five-seat EV, Ford claims that it can travel 105 miles per gallon compared to the Leaf's 99 MPGe.

Let the races begin!

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalNASCARElectric CarElectric Vehicle
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy