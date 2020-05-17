Article
Smart Energy

Nuclear-Powered Drones Project Ended

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
American scientists&#39; plans to release new unmanned aircraft with capabilities of operating for months at a time without refueling have been put on...

 

American scientists' plans to release new unmanned aircraft with capabilities of operating for months at a time without refueling have been put on hold. Running on nuclear energy, the drones were deemed to be too politically risky.

Sandia National Labs and Northrup Grumman drew up the plans for a drone, running on a helium-cooled nuclear reactor. The technology would allow for longer surveillance time and enough power to do more research while in flight for months at a time.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

The Push for Uranium Mining and Nuclear Power

Cold War Relic in Nuclear Policy

Check out March's Issue of Energy Digital!

However, political conditions have placed the long-established program on the back burner. Should a nuclear drone crash or be shot down over enemy territory, the state could claim that the US purposely exploded a “dirty bomb.” Not to mention the risks involved should such technology fall into the wrong hands.

Thus, Sandia released the following statement: “Sandia is often asked to look at a wide range of solutions to the toughest technical challenges. The research on this topic was highly theoretical and very conceptual. The work only resulted in a preliminary feasibility study and no hardware was ever built or tested. The project has ended.”

For now, the project is over, but others may surface to cut the number of pit-stops drones currently make. Reconnaissance is vital in modern war and has saved many soldiers. With so much controversy around “nuclear” in today's political environment, however, the new devices have been deemed not worth the risks involved.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalNuclearnuclear-powered dronesUAV drones
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy