Article
Smart Energy

South Carolina's New Electronics Recycling Law

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Of all the states in the U.S. that are embracing environmental initiatives, the last state anyone would probably expect it to be downright illegal not...

Of all the states in the U.S. that are embracing environmental initiatives, the last state anyone would probably expect it to be downright illegal not to recycle would be South Carolina.  But the southern state is embracing its position as a temperate coastal paradise, and with that comes the responsibility of keeping its land clean and safe for generations to come.  In its efforts, South Carolina lawmakers have made it illegal to throw away electronic devices in the garbage—promoting proper recycling as the alternative.

Kent Coleman, director of DHEC's Division of Mining and Solid Waste Management, says, "Recycling electronics is the right thing to do because unwanted electronics contain metals and other materials that can be hazardous to people and the environment if not properly managed."

Homeowners and businesses will now have to make an asserted effort to properly dispose of electronics.  Several retailers, especially those that specialize in electronics (i.e., Best Buy, Radio Shack), have extensive electronics recycling programs in place to make it easy for customers to “close the loop” in the electronic device lifecycle. 

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

The World's Greenest Companies: IBM, HP and Johnson & Johnson

Areva Recycles Nuclear Waste

Recycling Highway Roads Reduces Emissions & Conserves Resources

Read the latest edition of Energy Digital

37 of South Carolina’s 46 counties offer electronics recycling programs or collection events. 

The law states that, as of July 1, 2011, "a consumer must not knowingly place or discard a covered device or any of the components or subassemblies of a covered device in any waste stream that is to be disposed of in a solid waste landfill."

Covered devices include electronics with plastic or metal casing, such as computers, monitors, printers and televisions. 

Richard Chesley, with DHEC's Division of Land/Waste Management, says, "The law also requires television and computer manufacturers to have some sort of recycling program. So there are all kinds of retailer and manufacturer take-back programs."

While this new law may open up business opportunities to the waste management sector, it may fall short in that there are apparently no penalties in place if consumers decide not to recycle their electronics.  Instead, the task falls onto the landfill operators to check incoming garbage and not accept discarded electronics.  So, while it’s a good effort on the part of South Carolina, we’ll see just how effective a law with no consequences truly can be. 

recycleRecyclingElectronicsElectronic
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy