150MW solar contract on offer from Indian coal giant SCCL

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), one of India’s biggest coal companies, has issued a tender for the development of 150MW worth of solar energy projects.

EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts as well as a 10-year O&M (operational maintenance) contract are up for grabs for the project, which will be installed in the state of Telangana, southern India, with SCCL bases its operations.

SCCL employs over 55,000 people and reportedly has 9bn tonnes of coal reserves.

It will set up solar power projects to total 150MW in annual capacity, across five different sites, in order to meet its green energy goals as a company which include spending a total of around $360mn on 550MW of solar power capacity. According to CleanTechnica, the company hopes that this target will help it save $3.5mn annually.

The auction is being run by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and is only open to Indian businesses and subsidiaries.