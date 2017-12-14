Article
Sustainability

20 companies join international alliance pledging to phase out coal

By Sophie Chapman
December 14, 2017
undefined mins
20 new companies have joined the pledge of 26 nations to phase out coal in a bid to combat global warming. The new compani...

20 new companies have joined the pledge of 26 nations to phase out coal in a bid to combat global warming.

The new companies who have joined the “Powering Past Coal Alliance” include Unilever, EDF, and Iberdrola.

During a climate summit held by Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, the alliance agreed that coal power should be phased out of rich nations by 2030, with a target of 2050 for remaining countries.

The alliance was launched in November by 19 governments, and already featured companies such as BT, ENGIE, Kering, Diageo, Marks & Spencer, Orsted, Storebrand and Virgin Group.

SEE ALSO:

New nations have also joined the initiative, including Norway, Ethiopia, and Latvia – as well as the state of California, US.

The goals set to completely phase out the use of coal, for both consumption and energy generation, were inline with the 195-nation Paris Climate Agreement.

The pledge argues that coal could be used, however, if for instance greenhouse gas emissions were captured and buried.

Almost 40% of global electricity is provided by coal-fired generators, and big coal users such as China, the US, India, and Russia, have not joined the agreement.

Coal
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy