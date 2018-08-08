AB InBev launches innovation accelerator for green startups

Belgium-based beverage producer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the largest drinks manufacturer in the world, has launched a new innovation programme which is inviting startups to join.

The programme, entitled the 100+ Accelerator scheme, aims to solve more than 100 sustainability challenges over the next seven years as part of the business’ 2025 sustainability initiative.

Startups can apply to be part of the scheme by offering ideas to solve problems around water stewardship, farmer productivity, responsible sourcing and green logistics. These are all elements of the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals which include a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% against a 2017 baseline.

Zoleka Lisa, Procurement Director for Capabilities and Sustainability, told Business Chief this month: “Each of our breweries have mapped out where water use can be improved. Globally, we have set a target of achieving a water use ratio of 2.8hl/hl by 2025.”

In December, AB InBev outlined its sustainability goals in Africa to Business Chief, with Procurement and Sustainability Vice President David Hauxwell stating: “We realise that to be a sustainable, future-focussed business, the resources, health and wealth of the communities in which we operate are vital.”

David Grant, Head of Sustainability for the company’s Africa business, added: “Sustainability is definitely one of the core values of our business. It’s evident in a number of ways - we have grounded strategies surrounding entrepreneurial growth and development, water stewardship, circular economy and our renewable energy drive.”

The 100+ Accelerator programme promises to bring fresh ideas to the company’s commitment. Maisie Devine, Global Director of the initiative, explains: “Today’s global sustainability challenges provide us with some of the greatest opportunities for development and innovation.

“We want to empower driven and committed entrepreneurs who are solving problems in their own communities. The 100+ Accelerator will draw on our company’s entrepreneurial spirit and our constant drive to deliver faster, better results.”

Currently, AB InBev owns a plethora of both global and local brands around the world including Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois and has a presence in over 150 markets.