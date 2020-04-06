ABB and responsible sustainability

ABB, a pioneering technology leader for over 130 years, has created outstanding technologies that have led to responsible sustainability.

To this day they remain focused to improve economic growth and develop people’s lives. Delivering leading-edge products, services and solutions for customers they are working to further the fight against climate change and conserve non-renewable resources.

A high priority to make cities cleaner, safer and less polluted, ABB provides eco-friendly products and services that improve the quality of many inhabitants’ lives. ABB Ability™ has offered a digital connection through the cloud for products and solutions for buildings, electric vehicles, water, power, waste infrastructure, data centers, factories and plants.

The three goals of ABB:

The objectives cover three areas: leading technology, responsible operations and responsible relationships. Each area has a direct or indirect impact on ABB’s business success. The measures in 2019 remain on track to meet or exceed targets in 2020 which are material to ABB’s business.

Leading technology

Smart technology is the way forward for AAB with the focus of buildings and mobility. A key objective for the innovative industry includes the work of productions, solutions and services. ABB have achieved a significant amount of key goals with more being set on target. The leading technology is creating eco friendly operations that have been successfully met. For example “AAB reduced 41% of greenhouse gas emissions”.

Responsible operations

Successful progress has taken place to meet targets. The welfare of employees has improved leading to the risk of injuries to reduce by 52%. The key areas include safe operations, climate action, responsible sourcing and resource efficiency.

Responsible relationships

The importance of communication between employees is a key target and at ABB it seems to be a top priority. This includes the morale of integrity, human rights and community engagement. Looking after the welfare of employees has created targets that have been met with new schemes, an expected target of 70% was to be reached however “77% of employees were covered by the ABB well-being program”.

Discover the current case studies for sustainability:

Smart buildings in Zaragoza, Spain.

Smart mobility of electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Sustainable infrastructure for local utility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Innovative industry in Kangqiao, China.

The conclusion of ABB’s sustainability report is that the development of eco-friendly products and services has led to important targets that the company can meet effectively. The goal to combat climate change and improve the lives of their employees well-being and inhabitants is proving success in sustainability.

