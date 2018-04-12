Acciona Energia to build 46-turbine wind farm in Texas

The Spanish renewable energy firm, Acciona Energia, has announced that it will build a new wind farm in Cameron County, Texas.

The Palmas Altas facility will feature 46 Nordex wind turbines, each with a rotor diameter of 125 metres.

The turbines combined will give the project 144.9MW of energy capacity.

The farm will be located near Acciona Energia’s first Texan facility, the San Roman wind farm which has a capacity of 93MW.

US$200mn will be invested in the wind farm, which is anticipated to generate 524GWh of annual energy – enough to power 43,000 homes in the US.

170 people are expected to be hired during the peak construction phase of the project, to be completed by 2019.

“We are proud to undertake a new wind power project that consolidates the reactivation of our investment activity in the United States and confirms our commitment to grow in a controlled and profitable manner in a market that continues to offer very interesting opportunities for the renewables sector,” stated Rafael Esteban, CEO of Acciona Energia’s USA division.

Once complete, the firm’s total wind power capacity in the US will reach 866MW, with facilities in Oklahoma, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Texas.