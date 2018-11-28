Article
Sustainability

Air Liquide to build $150mn liquid hydrogen plant to supply California demand

By Harry Menear
November 28, 2018
undefined mins
French-owned industrial gas producer Air Liquide announced plans this week to spend US$150mn on the construction of a liquid hydrog...

French-owned industrial gas producer Air Liquide announced plans this week to spend US$150mn on the construction of a liquid hydrogen plant in the Western United States. The plant will produce liquid hydrogen for the fuel cells used to power electric vehicles.

Air Liquide claims the plant will produce enough hydrogen to provide fuel for ‘at least 35,000 fuel cell electric vehicles’, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

The announcement follows the completion of a deal between Air Liquide and Newport Beach, California-based FirstElement Fuel, a leading fuel cell retailer, according to the Chronicle.

California is leading the US in sales of electric vehicles. According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, “about 96,000 electric vehicles were sold in California in 2017… and California accounted for half of all EV purchases in the U.S.”

SEE ALSO: 

State governor Jerry Brown announced in the first half of 2018 that, by 2030, California would have 5mn electric vehicles on its roads. And, according to the Houston Chronicle, California is expected to have 40,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on the roads by 2022. Touted as a zero-emissions vehicles, hydrogen-powered cars, trucks and buses only produce water and heat as byproducts.”

“Air Liquide described the new plant as the first large-scale investment into the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen-based transportation.” The new plant, the location for which has yet to be chosen, is expected to produce 30 tons of hydrogen fuel per day.

Air Liquide USA executive vice president, Michael Graff, told the press that “"we are convinced that hydrogen is an essential sustainable energy vector of the future and a cornerstone of the energy transition”.

Construction on the new plant is scheduled to begin in 2019.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy