Alberta looks for 700MW of renewable energy project proposals

The province in Western Canada, Alberta, may receive 700MW of additional renewable energy capacity.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has called for proposals of new clean energy capacity in a bid to reach 30% renewable energy by 2030.

The non-profit entity also launched Rounds 2 and 3 of Alberta’s Renewable Energy Program (REP) through its call for Expressions of Interest (EOI).

A procurement target has been set for both rounds – Round 2 aims for 300MW, whilst 400MW has been set for Round 3.

SEE ALSO:

According to AESO, Round 2 proposals require a minimum of 25% indigenous equity ownership, maintaining for three years at least post operational.

In total, the 700MW of new capacity would be enough to power 300,000 homes in the province.

Each proposed renewable project should be above 5MW of capacity and be available for operations by the last day of June in 2021.

The projects must also be able to connect to existing distribution and transmission systems in Alberta.

The successful candidates will be announced in December this year.