The final wind turbine has been installed at the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, located three miles from the Aberdeenshire coast in the North Sea.

The 11-turbine farm, also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), will have a total capacity of 93.2MW.

The power plant features nine 8.4MW turbines, and two 8.8MW turbines – the most powerful in the world.

The turbines are set to produce enough energy that the farm could power 70% of Aberdeen’s domestic electricity demand.

The turbines are also anticipated to offset 134,128 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year once power is generated in the summer.

The EOWDC faced legal issues as the President of the United States, Donald Trump, argued the farm would spoil the view of his favourite golf course.

“This is a magnificent offshore engineering fear for a project that involves industry-first technology and innovative approaches to the design and construction,” commented Adam Ezzamel, Project Director at Vattenfall.

“Throughout construction, the project team and our contractors have encountered, tackled and resolved a number of challenges.”

“The erection of the final turbine is a significant milestone, and with the completion of array cable installation, we now move on to the final commissioning phase of the wind farm prior to first power later this summer.”

“One of our 1,800 tonne suction bucket jacket foundation was installed in what we believe is a world record two hours and 40 minutes from the time the installation vessel entered the offshore site until deployment was complete.”

“What makes this even more significant is that the EOWDC is the first offshore wind project to deploy this kind of foundation at commercial scale while its also the first to pair them with the world’s most powerful turbines.”