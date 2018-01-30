Article
Sustainability

Apple, Unilever, and Microsoft have the greenest supply chains

By Sophie Chapman
January 30, 2018
undefined mins
According to a recent report, Apple, Microsoft, Nestlé, Sky, and Unilever are all considered to have the greenest supply chains.

According to a recent report, Apple, Microsoft, Nestlé, Sky, and Unilever are all considered to have the greenest supply chains.

The report, released by CDP and McKinsey, notes the companies’ reduced emissions and environmental risks in their supply chains.

There has been rise in the number of firms that have announced their ambitions to approach emissions, with 2017 seeing a double in numbers.

Last year saw the equivalent of 551mn metric tonnes of CO2 being reportedly reduced from global companies – more than the emissions produced from Brazil that year.

SEE ALSO:

The efforts made to reduce carbon footprints saved more than US$14bn.

On average, the greenhouse gases produced during supply chains in four times as much as produced through direct operations.

“Big businesses have for some time understood the importance of managing their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, but Scope 3 emissions, hidden in the value chain – and far greater in volume – are just as vital,” Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporates and Supply Chains at CDP.

“While it’s encouraging that awareness of climate-related risk is filtering down the supply chain, it’s crucial that engagement and action follows.”

“As our findings show, this not only makes sound business sense, but can result in considerable cost savings for both purchasing organizations and their suppliers.”

Sustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy