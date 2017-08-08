Arsenal FC pledges to power its Emirates home with 100% renewable energy

Arsenal Football Club is to become the first team in the Premier League to power its stadium with 100% renewable energy, after signing a new agreement with Octopus Energy.

The North London club’s Emirates Stadium has a water supply which is recycled and used to reduce waste, and all food waste is sent to an anaerobic digestion plant where it is turned into more energy that will in turn supply the club.

Octopus Energy has a network of solar farms and anaerobic digestion sites have already helped Arsenal save 2.32mn kg of C02 per year, the equivalent weight of a 183 double-decker buses, or the annual C02 emissions of 580 fans.

Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis said: “It is important we all take steps in this area and I am pleased that we have switched to green energy as a result of our partnership with Octopus Energy."

Octopus Energy CEO, Greg Jackson, said: “Green energy is at a tipping point, the technology to create electricity from renewable sources is now so efficient, that we can offer ‘green’ energy to our customers which is cheaper than many ‘non green’ tariffs. Being green doesn’t have to cost the earth.

“We have been delighted to work with such an awesome club as Arsenal, and are looking forward to continuing our partnership into the future.”

Octopus built its first solar generation plant in 2011 and has gone on to build another 154 in the UK. The firm offers a Super Green tariff that offers 100% renewable electricity and full carbon offsets for gas, leaving the customer with no footprint on the planet.

