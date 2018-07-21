Article
Sustainability

Barbados receives funding for renewable energy projects

By Sophie Chapman
July 21, 2018
undefined mins
Barbados has received funding from the Inter-American Development Banking and the European Union (EU).

Barbados has received funding from the Inter-American Development Banking and the European Union (EU).

The government will explore the use of offshore renewable projects, focusing on ocean thermal energy, fixed offshore wind, and floating offshore wind projects.

The nation’s Public Sector Energy Program has received the funding, with the country’s Ministry for Energy and Water Resources to undertake environmental studies through a consulting firm.

SEE ALSO:

The ministry sent out a Expression of Interest set with a response deadline of 25 July.

So, this project will save us a couple million dollars a year, [up to] 3 million a year. It is a small amount in the context of Barbados but it is a start to save some money,” stated Darcy Boyce, Barbados’ Minister for Energy.

“When that is combined with the work to retrofit 13 government buildings with solar photovoltaic, it begins to add up.”

The government aims reduce its electricity consumption by 29% against a 2009 baseline through the implementation of new renewable technologies.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy