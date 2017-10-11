Article
Bosch announce new 48-volt hybrid battery

By Sophie Chapman
October 11, 2017
Bosch has announced their new, 48-volt battery for hybrid vehicles.

The in-demand battery is similar to Bosch’s pre-existing e-axle, as it is standardised for easy integration into new vehicle models, allowing both established manufacturers and startups to eliminate the long and costly development process.

The lithium-ion battery will benefit compact cars, as well as mini- and microcars.

“Bosch is an incubator of electromobility. We help manufacturers reduce their development times and launch their products faster,” commented Dr. Rolf Bulander, Chairman of the Bosch Mobility Solutions business sector and member of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

The German company anticipates a large market for entry-level hybrids, and so will offer other powertrain components for the models.

This is due to the global change of automakers striving to cut CO2 emissions, and so reducing the fuel their vehicle’s produce.

This can be seen in Ford’s recent announcement of its transformation to move towards electric and autonomous-drive cars.

The lithium-ion cells that Bosch uses for the battery are as compact as possible, whilst still reducing CO2 emissions.

Bosch also predicts that 15mn 48-volt hybrid vehicles will be on the road by 2025.

The new battery is in high demand, especially among Chinese manufacturers. Bosch is already communicating with a number of customers, and has secured several production projects. 

Production for the lithium-ion 48-volt battery will begin in 2018.

